Coors Just Released Beer-Flavored Popsicles In Time For March Madness

The heat of March Madness NCAA basketball starts today, you may be looking for ways to keep yourself cool under all of the pressure. With the hype of this year's tournament, you could be looking to host a two-week shindig at your own home with plenty of tasty treats and ice-cold beverages or visit your local sports bar to take in the games with a handful of hoop-loving friends. Either way, before the action hits peak excitement and you find your stress levels maxing out, Coors Light has thought up a new way for you to keep your cool.

The light beer brand has long since been a popular choice among those who want a crisp-tasting brew without the heavy alcohol content to bog you down. Now, you can enjoy all of the taste of your favorite Coors Light beverage in a non-alcoholic push-up popsicle just in time for March Madness to begin. In a press release, Vice President of Marketing for Coors, Marcelo Pascoa said, "Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill. We're making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle." Let's check out how you can get your hands on these chilly treats before tip-off begins.