Buffalo Wild Wings Hilariously Agreed With The Man Suing Them For Fraud

For restaurant owners and franchisees, lawsuits are something to be expected. Whether the lawsuits are filed on a basis of morality or a patron simply sues to make a quick buck, unhappy customers can sometimes be quick to capitalize on what they see as a mistake. That includes when a company uses wording that some perceive as incorrect.

According to CNN, a Queens resident once sued Dunkin' for the labeling of its steak-and-egg sandwich, which contained a patty made from Angus beef. Their attorney, John Troy, believed Dunkin' was guilty of fraud. Dunkin' disagreed. So did the New York court that dismissed the case and the appellate court that upheld the ruling (via Justia). A similar incident occurred at Krispy Kreme when Jason Saidian filed a class-action lawsuit after discovering that many of the donuts with fruity names don't contain fruit and the nutrients that come with them. According to a Krispy Kreme disclosure document, the donut chain paid Saidian $8,500, gave his attorneys more than $76,000, and the suit waa voluntarily dismissed. The company continued to insist it did not mislead customers.

Once again, a choice of wording is impacting a restaurant chain after a customer took a menu item a bit too literally. No matter the motive, some people may agree the complainant makes a good point, which is exactly what Buffalo Wild Wings jokingly did on Twitter after an individual sued the company for alleged fraud.