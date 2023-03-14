Buffalo Wild Wings Hilariously Agreed With The Man Suing Them For Fraud
For restaurant owners and franchisees, lawsuits are something to be expected. Whether the lawsuits are filed on a basis of morality or a patron simply sues to make a quick buck, unhappy customers can sometimes be quick to capitalize on what they see as a mistake. That includes when a company uses wording that some perceive as incorrect.
According to CNN, a Queens resident once sued Dunkin' for the labeling of its steak-and-egg sandwich, which contained a patty made from Angus beef. Their attorney, John Troy, believed Dunkin' was guilty of fraud. Dunkin' disagreed. So did the New York court that dismissed the case and the appellate court that upheld the ruling (via Justia). A similar incident occurred at Krispy Kreme when Jason Saidian filed a class-action lawsuit after discovering that many of the donuts with fruity names don't contain fruit and the nutrients that come with them. According to a Krispy Kreme disclosure document, the donut chain paid Saidian $8,500, gave his attorneys more than $76,000, and the suit waa voluntarily dismissed. The company continued to insist it did not mislead customers.
Once again, a choice of wording is impacting a restaurant chain after a customer took a menu item a bit too literally. No matter the motive, some people may agree the complainant makes a good point, which is exactly what Buffalo Wild Wings jokingly did on Twitter after an individual sued the company for alleged fraud.
The boneless wing debate will be settled
If you prefer boneless wings over traditional ones, you've definitely heard the jokes: "Those are just chicken nuggets with sauce!" and "bone-in is the only real type of wing." It's sometimes fun to engage in this table banter with family and friends; at some point, you might have thought "hmm, they're technically right." Now, this seemingly fun exchange has turned serious after an Illinois man filed a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming boneless wings are just chicken nuggets. "Unbeknownst to Plaintiff and other consumers, the Products are not wings at all, but instead, slices of chicken breast meat deep-fried like wings. Indeed, the Products are more akin, in composition, to a chicken nugget rather than a chicken wing," the lawsuit reads.
Instead of letting the lawsuit get it down, Buffalo Wild Wings switched the complaint up to form a compliment. "It's true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken," the brand tweeted. The post continued to poke fun at the nature of the wording. "Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo," it read.
Fans in the comments jumped in on the humor. "I suppose you're going to tell me your Mountain Dew doesn't have real mountains?" one user wrote. Seemingly, Twitter users are able to pick up on the sarcasm, but if lawsuits pertaining to legitimate wording increase, menus might have to change the name of boneless wings to "small pieces of chicken with sauce," or something absurd.