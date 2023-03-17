Chick-Fil-A Is Once Again Making A Controversial Rewards Change

Chick-fil-A's loyalty and rewards programs have undergone extensive changes over the last decade, with some changes undoubtedly for the better and some for the worse. For instance, in 2013, it was accessible to customers "by invitation only," according to CNBC.

Fortunately, by 2018 Chick-fil-A had changed its rewards program to be open to everyone. This involved splitting members into three tiers, depending on how many points they earned (in other words, how much money they spent at the chain in a given year). In 2021, Chick-fil-A made a small adjustment to its tiers and added a fourth level for Signature Status members. Acquiring this tier requires customers to have earned 10,000 points a year.

Considering how much people struggled to reach Chick-fil-A's Red Status –- just below Signature, at 4,000 points -– it's perfectly understandable that everyone is upset about yet another round of changes being rolled out this year. As you might guess, these changes aren't at all to customers' benefit.