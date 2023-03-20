Melissa King Weighs In On How To Make Restaurants More Inclusive For The Queer Community - Exclusive

As much as the LGBTQ+ community needs events like Pride, which happens yearly, feeling safe is a year-round necessity. Meanwhile, many queer spaces are bars or clubs, which cut off anyone under 21 from entering.

That's why it's vital for restaurants to offer a safe atmosphere for their LGBTQ+ customers and chefs. On how King thinks restaurants can be more inclusive and make that known, she advises the following.

"It's continuing to just be yourself, continuing to do what you love and [are] passionate about," King said. "I wanted to be a chef since I was a kid – [it's about] continuing to be as loud as we can, where we can."

King also touched on what it means to be a part of PFLAG and how her advocacy can help inspire youths looking to get into cooking.

"An organization like PFLAG is really here to continue to support the community, not just through the individuals, but through family support [and] allyship," King said. "That's where it all starts. It has to go from there and trickle through the rest of your life. It's incredible to know that there's a safe place like this that supports our people."

