The First Cocktail Eitan Bernath Wants To Sip When He Turns 21 - Exclusive

If you're a foodie and you're on social media, it's hard not to notice that Eitan Bernath is everywhere these days. He's enraptured tens of millions of global fans across his social media channels. He's also the Principal Culinary Contributor for "The Drew Barrymore Show" on CBS, a cookbook author, and a High-Level Supporter of the UN World Food Program. Meanwhile, he's an undergrad at Columbia, delighting our FYP with dorm room food hacks, crazy snack trends, and all the best of Gen Z culture.

All this, and 20-year-old Bernath can't even legally toast to his own accomplishments yet. But that's about to change when the foodie influencer celebrates his birthday at the end of April. We have no doubt that an epic celebration is in store, likely with a banquet of extravagant and Instagram-able bites for the occasion. While we don't know the details of Bernath's birthday party plans (assuming our invite got lost in the mail), we do have some insight on what Bernath will be sipping on to commemorate his coming-of-age — this time at the bar rather than a bar mitzvah.

Mashed's sister site Tasting Table caught up with Bernath recently to learn more about all of the things he's got in store for 2023. Along with a lot of great content, new collaborations, and charity work, Bernath is of course making plans to work on his mixology skills. And in an exclusive interview, he shared what he's planning to pour out for the big 21.