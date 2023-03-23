Buddha Lo's Major Disadvantage Going Into Top Chef Season 20 - Exclusive

The first part of Buddha Lo's Season 20 disadvantage wasn't something he could control. "It was weeks after my final episode [of Season 19 when] I actually got called to go on for London, so I didn't get to extend my repertoire [of dishes]," Lo reflected to Mashed before the season began airing. "I am literally coming in with the same knowledge that I came [into] Houston [with]. ... I can tell you right now, if I did 'Top Chef' [Season] 30, it would probably be 'Top Chef Universe.' I have no idea; I would have a completely different set of dishes."

Lo, however, added what he called another "layer of pressure" all by himself by refusing to repeat any of his Season 19 dishes. "If you're looking at it, that's 26-plus dishes, [or] even more — 14 episodes, two challenges [each], and some challenges, I'm doing more than one dish," Lo told Mashed. "If I've done a tart shell, I'm not going to do that again. ... I can't do the 'Marry Me' pasta. It's not that I can't, and it's not that I'll get deducted; it's more for a personal challenge."

Other contestants, Lo revealed, didn't limit themselves as he did: "I was talking to a couple of the people from the other seasons that are winners, and they were like, 'I will bring out dishes that I won challenges with, no problem, because Padma, Tom, and Gail have not seen these dishes before.'"

