Did Taco Bell Just Tease The End Of The Mexican Pizza Era?

Fans of Taco Bell's Mexican pizza have been through a lot over the last few years. The chain got rid of the Mexican pizza in 2020 in an effort to streamline its menu during the pandemic, only to surprise us with the best Mexican pizza news in fall 2022 –- the beloved menu item was returning for good. The world breathed a collective sigh of relief.

However, it would seem the Mexican pizza saga continues, and not in the way that fans would hope. Merely six months after the Mexican pizza returned to American menus, Taco Bell Canada published a tweet mentioning that the Mexican pizza will only be sticking around until early April. The internet immediately flew into a panic. After all, if Taco Bell Canada is getting rid of Mexican pizza again, who's to say Taco Bell U.S. won't follow suit? That being said, we do know a few things that may calm your Taco Bell Mexican pizza-loving nerves.