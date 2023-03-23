Domino's Is Actually Cheap For Once (Thanks To March Madness)

Any Domino's pizzas ordered online are all half-off through Sunday, March 26. As far as March Madness fast food deals go, that's pretty good. The deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's website or mobile app, and other online ordering channels. Last year during the college basketball's semifinals and championship game, Domino reported selling more than 3 million pizzas, according to Investors Observer.

Considering the price of some of the specialty pizza at Domino's, we have to say this deal is worth it. A 14-inch Philly Cheese Steak pizza is normally about $23, and comes with several toppings. A regular two-topping pizza is about $21. With this deal, consider that a nearly two-for-one special. And while you watch the Sweet Sixteen battle it out during the week now, you can come back for the same deal as the Elite Eight take the court over the weekend. You may end up covering the next few days of March Madness meals — dinner or snack.

By the time the Final Four matchups air in April, though, the deal will be off. But that's okay, you may need a break from pizza by then.