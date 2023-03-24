The Most Underrated Vegan Ingredient, According To Pinky Cole - Exclusive

As a currently raw vegan — meaning a person who eats only plant-based, raw, and unprocessed foods — Pinky Cole has been loving cooking with king oyster and maitake mushrooms. "I came up with this idea to do a [restaurant] concept called 'Shroom' because I love mushrooms that much," the restaurateur told Mashed. "Mushrooms are the best replacement, in my humble opinion, [for] meat-based items because you can get the same effect," she added.

King oyster mushrooms have a neutral flavor but provide a meat-like texture when they are cooked. The vegetable is extremely versatile, with some cooking methods being grilled, broiled, and braised. On other hand, maitake mushrooms have more of a robust and earthy flavor, used in stir-fry, salad, pasta, omelets, and more. Cole recommends that after you grab king oyster mushrooms, "slice it up scallop style, and put some vegan butter on it, some capers, some salt and pepper, and a little oil-based seasoning, and it is the best mock scallop you've ever had in your life." We are going to take her word for it.



