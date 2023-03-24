Heinz And Absolut Vodka Are Bringing A Gigi Hadid-Inspired Sauce To The UK
Although the world knows Heinz best for its ketchup and Absolut for its flavored vodkas, this could absolutely (sorry, not sorry) change in the near future. Okay, we're kidding, but the two companies have formed an unlikely partnership that'll knock the U.K.'s socks off at the very least.
According to Hypebeast, Heinz and Absolut are together launching a tomato vodka pasta sauce, inspired by a recipe shared by Gigi Hadid in 2020. In addition to tomato and vodka, the sauce includes flavors of cheese and basil, as well as onion, white pepper, and hints of lemon.
Unfortunately for Americans, this particular collab is available only in the U.K. by pre-order on the Heinz website and at select stores after April 1. A single 360 g jar, labeled "ridiculously late, absolut(ely) good," costs £2.50, or about $3.06 in U.S. currency, which is comparable to Heinz's other jarred pasta sauces. But let's look at the inspiration behind the collab, shall we?
The Gigi Hadid pasta that inspired it all
While Gigi Hadid may not have invented the spicy vodka pasta, she certainly helped it go viral. During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hadid demonstrated how to make one of her favorite pasta recipes in her Instagram highlights.
Naturally, the recipe went viral on TikTok – with the tag #gigihadidpasta now boasting more than 447 million views – as that's where everyone was spending their time during lockdown. Countless people have since tried to recreate the pasta dish with and without vodka, but because Hadid noted in her Instagram highlights that she hadn't had vodka on hand, others were left to experiment in the area of cooking with vodka.
As for the Heinz and Absolut recreation of Hadid's recipe, a Mirror review prompts mixed emotions. Although the jarred sauce saves you the time it takes to make Hadid's spicy vodka sauce from scratch, it also allegedly lacks any real vodka flavor. You probably could doctor the sauce up a bit by adding vodka yourself, but that also kinda defeats the purpose of buying a jarred sauce. Maybe it's not such a bad thing we can't get it here in the U.S.