Heinz And Absolut Vodka Are Bringing A Gigi Hadid-Inspired Sauce To The UK

Although the world knows Heinz best for its ketchup and Absolut for its flavored vodkas, this could absolutely (sorry, not sorry) change in the near future. Okay, we're kidding, but the two companies have formed an unlikely partnership that'll knock the U.K.'s socks off at the very least.

According to Hypebeast, Heinz and Absolut are together launching a tomato vodka pasta sauce, inspired by a recipe shared by Gigi Hadid in 2020. In addition to tomato and vodka, the sauce includes flavors of cheese and basil, as well as onion, white pepper, and hints of lemon.

Unfortunately for Americans, this particular collab is available only in the U.K. by pre-order on the Heinz website and at select stores after April 1. A single 360 g jar, labeled "ridiculously late, absolut(ely) good," costs £2.50, or about $3.06 in U.S. currency, which is comparable to Heinz's other jarred pasta sauces. But let's look at the inspiration behind the collab, shall we?