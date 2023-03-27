Martha Stewart Schooled Jamie Oliver During His Martha Cooks Demo

Martha Stewart, queen of the clapback and television cooking, knows her way around the kitchen. One just has to tune into her show "Martha Cooks" (which is filmed at her home in Bedford, New York) to see that. In fact, Stewart recently schooled guest Jamie Oliver with a particular culinary hack. Oliver is an icon in his own right with cookbooks and television shows focused on hacks, shortcuts, and clever modifications. But even he was taken back by Stewart's insight.

According to People, Oliver took the lead while making a lemon cheesecake recipe from his cookbook "One" while on the show. After he blended the ingredients for the filling in the food processor, Oliver began pouring the mixture into the crust. As most people do, Oliver used his pointer and middle fingers, pressed against the top of the removable blades to keep them in place while he poured the filling. He held the handle of the food processor with his other hand. "You don't know the trick with your finger?" Stewart asked him.

She then took the food processor from Oliver, held it from the bottom one-handed, and used her fingers to stabilize the blades –- freeing up her other hand. "So then you can use your other hand," Stewart explained.