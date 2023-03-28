Even Brian Cox Gets Hangry On The Succession Set

Have you ever been so ravenous that you've gotten into a terrible mood and taken it out on your friends, family, or coworkers? Maybe you've stormed out of a grocery store in a fit of rage because you were just too hungry to decide what to eat. Or even worse, perhaps you've started a fight in a Taco Bell after hearing that it was all out of Crunchwrap Supremes. If you've ever experienced any of the above, then you might have been hangry — a portmanteau of the words "hungry" and "angry." While it may sound like an exaggerated urban legend or mere internet slang, science has proven that hanger is real. And it affects just about everyone, even experienced actors.

Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman Roy on the wildly popular HBO "Succession" series, now entering its final season, revealed some juicy secrets about his castmates in a piece for Esquire. In particular, he shared that Brian Cox, who plays his onscreen father Logan, is particularly susceptible to getting hangry on set. To be honest, with the average length of a typical filming day for a TV show surpassing 12 (and sometimes even 15) hours, who can blame him?