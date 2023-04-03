Chick-Fil-A Isn't Removing The Side Salad After All

Chick-fil-A never wants to disappoint its loyal customers. After all, the fast food chain has won its share of awards for customer satisfaction throughout the years. When it comes to feedback — or even pushback — from its customers, Chick-fil-A listens. Case in point, Chick-fil-A reversed the decision to remove its side salad from all menus nationwide in April 2023 (via FOX Business). In March 2023, when Chick-fil-A first decided to get rid of side salads for good, customers were handed paper flyers notifying them of the change. After several customers expressed disappointment on the company's Facebook page, Chick-fil-A reinstated the side salad.

Several customers appreciated the side salad as a healthier option than fried chicken sandwiches. Chick-fil-A's side salad consists of mixed greens, shredded cheese, and crunchy red peppers, so it's a good choice for customers who want a lighter side option. While the fast food restaurant does offer three others — a cobb salad, market salad, and spicy Southwest salad — they are designed to be eaten as full meals rather than sides. Thankfully, the side salad won't meet the fate of other discontinued Chick-fil-A items.