Tesla Teases New Beer 'For Cyborgs' In A Cybertruck-Shaped Bottle

In 1968, author Philip K. Dick posed the question, "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" (Cinematophiles may know the book as the basis for "Blade Runner.") In 2023, Elon Musk is asking something far more marketable: Do cyborgs drink beer? If they do, he's got the brew for them: Tesla's new GigaBier, a product the brand announced by tweeting the tagline, "Brewed for cyborgs, made by humans."

Wait, isn't Tesla supposed to be in the automotive industry? Since when is it a microbrewery? Yes, cars and trucks are still Tesla's main gig, but this isn't the first time one of Musk's companies has drifted out of its lane. Who could forget the Boring Company's not-so-boring flamethrower? (20,000+ people have actually purchased one of these items.) Tesla Tequila was also a thing back in 2020, so this company's not even new to the booze business. What's more, GigaBier does have an automotive angle to it as it comes in a bottle shaped like Tesla's rather, umm, unique-looking Cybertruck. Ironically, the beer made it to the market before the truck did – apparently, supply chain snafus mean that the only Cybertrucks available for purchase at present are the ones holding ⅓ liter of German-brewed pilsner,