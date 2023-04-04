Buddha Lo Breaks Down The Biggest Misconception About Australian Food - Exclusive

What sticks out to Australian-born Buddha Lo when he thinks about the culinary scene there? One city, in particular. "Sydney is a very good food city all around," Lo explained. "When it comes to food, it's so multicultural; it's diverse. I can name you a top-10 list, and it probably consists of 10 different cuisines." In Australia, Lo insists, you won't find the cuisines of other cultures, subdued or otherwise modified to adjust to the local palate.

"We're more interested in learning more about the different cultures," he said. "There's a lot of Italians, a lot of Greeks [in Australia]. All these food places that start to open up in Sydney help with the food scene, because it's so diverse. And they do it really, really well. They do it exactly how they'll cook it back at home."

Australia's food scene isn't just multicultural, it's also cutting-edge. "We're also very progressive," the chef revealed. In fact, one of Lo's favorite chefs hails from his home country. "A lot of people called me a genius, but I think that this guy is a genius of our generation," Lo dished. "I don't think I could top his genius. His name is Josh Niland. He's like the fish god. I don't think I've ever seen anyone mind-blow the chef culinary world the way that he does."