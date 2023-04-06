Intense Nacho Takis Review: This New Cheesy Snack (Mostly) Hits The Mark

Do we as a society need more cheesy snack foods in 2023? Between old standards like Cheetos, Cheez-Its, which have a bit of an untold truth, and nacho cheese-flavored Doritos (to name a select few), the market is decidedly flush with cheese-centric foodstuffs. Then again, a product's lack of necessity never seemed to stop a company from releasing a relatively redundant item — a fact somewhat demonstrated by Takis' new Intense Nacho flavor line.

Now, we don't mean to denigrate the newest flavor from the crunchy, taquitos-inspired snack brand Takis. After all, the Intense Nacho Takis flavor (first announced on March 20, 2023) isn't just a cheesy collaborative concept developed with Grammy award-winning DJ Steve Aoki and the first non-spicy flavor produced by Takis in its history. Of course, since the Intense Nacho flavor line represents Takis' initial foray outside its signature spiciness, we were eager to taste it — and see firsthand how the heatless offering measures up to its cheesy competition.

We were able to obtain a bag of each of the three available Intense Nacho Takis varieties (classic tortilla chips, Waves rippled potato chips, and Pop! popcorn) to sample. If you're wondering how the new product retains "all the intensity" but "none of the spice" of other Takis flavors, keep reading as we give you the details on Intense Nacho Takis (including our review of each version).