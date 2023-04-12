Eggs Prices Too High? Try Joining Farmer's Only.

Just Crack an Egg and FarmersOnly.com, are coming together for a new "Just Date a Farmer" campaign. So what brings a company that makes breakfast scramble kits and an online dating site for farmers and those interested in a rural lifestyle together? Well, the answer is the egg shortage, of course. In some areas, egg prices may have peaked, but supply is still an issue. Some people are even buying chickens in an attempt to get cheaper access to eggs, as reported by The New York Times, but that move has a significant upfront cost for both the chicks and the structure to house them. Why buy chickens when you can just date a farmer that already has plenty of birds (and eggs) instead? At least, that was the thought of the two companies.

The new partners announced in a press release that after buying any Just Crack an Egg kit, purchasers can simply upload a photo of their receipt to the website to receive a promotional code for a free one-year premium subscription to FarmersOnly.com. The offer lasts from April 12 to May 19 and is limited to one code per person.