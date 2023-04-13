Krispy Kreme's Tax Day Special, Explained

Filing taxes can be a daunting task for many, especially when there's a lot of information and paperwork to sort through. The annual endeavor, however, can be made even just the tiniest bit easier when incentives are involved. And no, we're not talking about your returns finally hitting your bank account. Krispy Kreme, for one, is on a mission to make Tax Day a little sweeter. On Tuesday, April 18, the beloved donut chain is offering a special deal for American taxpayers in stores across the nation.

Here's how Krispy Kreme's Sweet Tax Break is going to work. On April 18 only, if you purchase an Original Glazed Dozen or Classic Assorted Dozen in-store, you can enjoy a second Original Glazed Dozen at the price of your city's sales tax. It's that simple!

For example, if an Original Glazed Dozen costs $10.99 and sales tax in your town is 6%, the second dozen will only cost you $0.66. But if you order online, you can get the second dozen for free. Pretty sweet, indeed!