Krispy Kreme's Tax Day Special, Explained
Filing taxes can be a daunting task for many, especially when there's a lot of information and paperwork to sort through. The annual endeavor, however, can be made even just the tiniest bit easier when incentives are involved. And no, we're not talking about your returns finally hitting your bank account. Krispy Kreme, for one, is on a mission to make Tax Day a little sweeter. On Tuesday, April 18, the beloved donut chain is offering a special deal for American taxpayers in stores across the nation.
Here's how Krispy Kreme's Sweet Tax Break is going to work. On April 18 only, if you purchase an Original Glazed Dozen or Classic Assorted Dozen in-store, you can enjoy a second Original Glazed Dozen at the price of your city's sales tax. It's that simple!
For example, if an Original Glazed Dozen costs $10.99 and sales tax in your town is 6%, the second dozen will only cost you $0.66. But if you order online, you can get the second dozen for free. Pretty sweet, indeed!
Celebrate Tax Day with deep-fried deliciousness
The great Benjamin Franklin once said, "In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes." The Founding Father was certainly correct, but it's a shame he never had the chance to sink his teeth into a Krispy Kreme donut.
The reason behind the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company's initiative is one of empathy, generosity, and plain fun. "Inflation is still really at work throughout the country and preparing your taxes is nothing but work. So, we think you deserve a sweet tax break," Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said in a statement.
There's a small catch to be aware of for the Sweet Tax Break campaign: customers will be limited to two dozen sales tax-priced donuts when they buy in-store and one dozen sales tax-priced donuts when ordering online for pickup or delivery. If you decide to purchase your donuts through the brand's website or app, simply enter the promo code "TAXBREAK" before checking out. Enjoy your treats, America. We deserve it!