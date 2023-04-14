Jimmy John's Released A New Sandwich To Combat The 4/20 Munchies

The unofficial stoner holiday celebrated on April 20 each year is right around the corner. Those who celebrate the holiday will undoubtedly indulge in traditional festivities, and what pairs better with marijuana than a quick and easy bite to eat? Cannabis is known to give users "the munchies," and fast food restaurants have capitalized on this by offering special deals for the holiday. For example, Jack In The Box lowered its shake prices to $4.20 last year.

This year, sandwich chain Jimmy John's will be going all out for its 4/20 celebration. To help curb all those post-smoke cravings, the chain will launch its brand new Munchie Crusher sandwich. The fully loaded sandwich has turkey, provolone cheese, and avocado spread as the base. The toppings include tomato, lettuce, pickles, and basil-oregano mayo. For an added textural element, Jimmy John's recommends adding potato chips to the inside of the sandwich. And if one new sandwich doesn't seem like enough to celebrate this unique holiday, the chain is also offering up in-person festivities, complete with 4/20 accessories.