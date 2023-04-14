Jimmy John's Released A New Sandwich To Combat The 4/20 Munchies
The unofficial stoner holiday celebrated on April 20 each year is right around the corner. Those who celebrate the holiday will undoubtedly indulge in traditional festivities, and what pairs better with marijuana than a quick and easy bite to eat? Cannabis is known to give users "the munchies," and fast food restaurants have capitalized on this by offering special deals for the holiday. For example, Jack In The Box lowered its shake prices to $4.20 last year.
This year, sandwich chain Jimmy John's will be going all out for its 4/20 celebration. To help curb all those post-smoke cravings, the chain will launch its brand new Munchie Crusher sandwich. The fully loaded sandwich has turkey, provolone cheese, and avocado spread as the base. The toppings include tomato, lettuce, pickles, and basil-oregano mayo. For an added textural element, Jimmy John's recommends adding potato chips to the inside of the sandwich. And if one new sandwich doesn't seem like enough to celebrate this unique holiday, the chain is also offering up in-person festivities, complete with 4/20 accessories.
The celebrations don't stop with sandwiches
Those who live in Long Beach, California will be able to visit one of Jimmy John's locations on April 20 for live DJ sets, giveaways, merchandise, and Jimmy John's branded rolling papers. To round out the day, there will be an appearance and rolling demonstration from Ranagade, the "Roller to the Stars." Ranagade is a female roller who exclusively rolls blunts for Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Madonna, and other high-profile celebrity stoners. Those who don't live in Long Beach may not be able to join that specific event, but can still partake in special holiday deals.
During the entire week of 4/20, customers who use or order through the Jimmy John's app can score a free side with their sandwich with the code "FREESIDE." Last year, the sandwich chain gave customers discounts on 4/20 based on their location and how "high" they were. (By high, the company meant the elevation levels of their place of residence.) The "highest" customers would receive 20% off their order, while less elevated patrons would receive a smaller discount. That's not all: Insomnia Cookies also just released a new cookie made with toffee and crushed potato chips if you're looking to celebrate on a sweet note.