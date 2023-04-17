People Are Wondering How Aldi Isn't Being Sued Over Its Apparent Nutella Rip-Off

Aldi is known for many things, like being the most popular grocery store in the U.K., paying for shopping carts, and its many knockoff products. For example, there's an Aldi version of Frosted Flakes, macaroni and cheese that looks similar to Kraft Mac & Cheese, and "Burman" mayonnaise which is nearly identical to Best Foods mayonnaise.

Aldi has toed the line with copycat products in the past, but one item has sent Twitter into a tizzy, with one user commenting, "Genuinely how do Aldi not get sued every single day." The culprit that caused this consternation was a jar of Nutoka, Aldi's store-brand hazelnut chocolate spread that bares a strong resemblance to Nutella. Nutoka is available at Aldi's U.K. stores. The Aldi version of Nutella in the United States is called Berryhill hazelnut spread.

Nutella and Nutoka jars look almost the same: Both have white lids, red lettering, and a butter knife with a creamy swirl of the spread on it. Label-wise, the similarities are so striking that it's easy to see why some might think Aldi crossed a line. However, upon closer inspection, there might be enough differences between the two to keep Aldi out of legal hot water. Nutella's jar appears slightly wider and squatter, the Nutella label features a piece of bread with the spread on it, and the Nutoka label reads "chocolate hazelnut spread" in bold lettering, whereas the Nutella label does not.