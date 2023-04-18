Krispy Kreme Releases 4 Donut Flavors Even The Cookie Monster Would Love

For a limited time, Krispy Kreme is releasing collaborations with two leaders in the cookie industry to create its Cookie Blast Collection. The first of the four donuts is the Chips Ahoy! Candy Blasts donut, which is glazed with pieces of cookie, candies, and chocolate chips. Another creation — also celebrating Chips Ahoy! — is the Chips Ahoy! Cookie Dough Kreme donut, which has a cookie dough icing drizzle, chocolate icing, miniature cookies, and a cookies and creme filling. To switch focus to another famed cookie, the Oreo Cookies & Kreme Filled donut is filled with cookies and cream and decorated with Oreo pieces, chocolate icing, and an original icing drizzle. The final cookie donut is for lovers of both. Krispy Kreme's Oreo and Chips Ahoy! Cookie Blast donut is topped with mini versions of each cookie and finished with cookie dough icing, cookie pieces, and filled with cream and chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies.

Though this new collaboration will only be available until May 7, 2023, this may not be the last time Krispy Kreme chooses to work with these companies. After all, it's definitely not the first time, and past promotions between the two have earned the attention of donut and cookie lovers alike.