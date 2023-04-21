We're Not Sure If You Noticed, But There's A Major Rice Shortage Right Now

It hasn't always been easy to get ahold of certain ingredients in the past few years, and this year is no exception: A number of food shortages have already happened in 2023. Not to be outdone, rice has recently joined the list with its largest shortage in over two decades, so if you've been struggling to find your favorite Rice A Roni flavors, you aren't alone.

In an interview with CNBC, expert Charles Hart explained that the biggest effect we're seeing in the U.S. is heightened prices. Today, rice averages $17.55 per cwt (approximately 100 pounds), as compared to $13.12 in 2021, and $10.86 in 2019. Hart said we should expect prices to continue to rise into 2024, at which point the rice industry will recover and come out on top with surplus and lower prices.

Of course, all this leads us to wonder how a rice shortage could have happened in the first place, if 510 million tons were produced in 2022 alone. Well, like every other shortage we've seen recently, it ties back to troublesome weather, population growth, and the war in Ukraine.