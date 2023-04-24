Pringles Hard-Launches New Takis-Inspired Chip Flavors

Pringles are without a doubt one of the world's most lucrative chip brands. U.S. sales of the potato crisps hit $900 million in 2022, and in the U.K., the growing snack brand has even helped parent company Kellogg's make up for falling cereal sales, per BusinessLive. Distributed globally, Pringles are known to come in different flavors throughout the world — from Emmental cheese in Europe to buttery Hokkaido scallop in Japan. Now, Kellogg's has decided to launch two of Mexico's most popular Pringles flavors in the U.S., and let's just say they're pretty hot.

Per Food Business News, States-based customers will soon be able to shop locally for Enchilada Adobada Pringles — featuring flavors of adobo, hot chili peppers, and lime — and Las Meras Meras Habaneras Pringles, which are fiery chips seasoned with roasted habanero chili peppers, lime, and salt. These flavors won't be joining the U.S. lineup permanently; they'll only be available at 7-Eleven stores from this May through early 2024.

Do these new-to-some flavors sound familiar? If so, that may be because they appear to be inspired by a few varieties of Takis, including the spicy snack brand's original chili-lime Fuego flavor and Habanero Fury kettle chips. The Adobada Pringles feel especially similar to Takis' Fuego Crisps, from the shape of the stackable chips to the purple packaging.