Donatos Is Giving Away Free Menu Items Starting In May (But There's A Catch)

The beloved Ohio-based pizza chain, Donatos, has a new promotion going on to celebrate its 60-year anniversary. Donatos fans can get one free menu item every week, for nine weeks, the restaurant announced in a press release. The only catch is that this deal is for members only. You have to be a part of the restaurant's rewards program to get access to the offers. However, those interested in taking advantage of this deal can easily sign up on the Donatos website.

The rewards program already allowed customers to earn points towards free or discounted items. During this limited-time celebration, customers will receive a "Freeward" in their account that is redeemable one time per week. The following week, they will receive another Freeward to try a different menu item. Donatos was founded on May 31, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, but the Freewards will be available beginning May 1, 2023, at participating locations across the United States.