Coca-Cola's Latest Sprite Flavor Is A Strawberry Lover's Dream Come True

Coca-Cola is ringing in the summer with a new Sprite flavor that's sure to make strawberry lovers' ears perk up. First introduced at 2022's National Association of Convenience Stores tradeshow, the company is launching Sprite Lymonade Strawberry (also reportedly called Sprite Lymonade Legacy) to go hand and hand with its current Lymonade offering. The soft drink company will be combining its signature citrus flavor with both lemonade and strawberry flavoring.

According to C-Store Dive, Sprite Lymonade Strawberry is based on the company's freestyle drink machines. Those machines allowed customers to combine various of the company's soft drinks with flavoring like strawberry and grape. Carlton Austin, director of retail strategy and commercialization, told the outlet, "The insights we gained [from the Freestyle machine], we've used to actually launch some innovation in the form of our LTO portfolio. So the number two mix we saw with Sprite is strawberry."

No official release date has been announced. However, the soft drink will reportedly be sold in both 20 oz bottles and 12-pack cans emblazoned in a stylish pink and yellow. The company will also reportedly be celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with the new line-up.