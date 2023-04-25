The Off-The-Beaten-Path New York City Restaurant That Buddha Lo Loves

Buddha Lo's wife, Rebekah Pedler, knows how to find good food. (Maybe that's why she married him?) Pedler, who is the Pastry Sous Chef at Eleven Madison Park, was part of the 2022 team that re-earned three Michelin stars with a plant-based menu. Just because Lo does the whole "Top Chef" thing (and does it good) doesn't mean that Pedler should be underestimated. For example, she seems to captain most of the pair's food-related adventures. In fact, when Mashed caught up with Lo shortly before the premiere of "Top Chef" Season 20, he credited his wife for his latest culinary lightbulb moment.

"We actually just went to this other restaurant, which was tucked away in the middle of nowhere in Flushing [New York]. It's off the beaten path, but it's [a] Northern China sort of restaurant," he told us. "It's called Golden [Palace] Gourmet restaurant, and the food was phenomenal." Pay attention — you might not find it in culinary where-tos and other write-ups in the mainstream press. Those who walk past the neighboring laundry mat into its Cherry Ave location and sit down on one of its wooden tables can feast on spicy beef shanks, dan dan noodles, deep-fried quail, braised pork feet, whole prawns in pepper sauce, and more. The restaurant offers so many menu items that you might well miss the unusual vegetable dish that captivated Lo.