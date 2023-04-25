Patron's Newest Prestige Tequila Takes The Distillation Process Up A Notch

Patrón has been working to expand its product line since its 1989 founding. The Mexico-based brand offers tequilas aged for various periods of time using a slew of methods, such as oak barrels and wine barrels. However, with the introduction of El Cielo, the liquor company takes its tequila distillation to a new level. This new "prestige" tequila will be a bit different than what Patrón usually produces. For one, it will be significantly more expensive than most of the brand's offerings, and for two, it will be distilled four times, which isn't very common in the tequila world.

Oftentimes, excessive distilling reduces the taste of alcohol, but according to the brand's master distiller David Rodriguez, this won't happen with El Cielo. Instead, he claims this method will help produce a smoother, sweeter tequila than anything Patrón has made before. If you're looking to try it, be ready to shell out a bit of cash, as a bottle of El Cielo costs $129. And if you want to enjoy the drink in its ideal form, Patrón recommends skipping complicated cocktails and simply serving it with ice and an orange peel.