Patron's Newest Prestige Tequila Takes The Distillation Process Up A Notch
Patrón has been working to expand its product line since its 1989 founding. The Mexico-based brand offers tequilas aged for various periods of time using a slew of methods, such as oak barrels and wine barrels. However, with the introduction of El Cielo, the liquor company takes its tequila distillation to a new level. This new "prestige" tequila will be a bit different than what Patrón usually produces. For one, it will be significantly more expensive than most of the brand's offerings, and for two, it will be distilled four times, which isn't very common in the tequila world.
Oftentimes, excessive distilling reduces the taste of alcohol, but according to the brand's master distiller David Rodriguez, this won't happen with El Cielo. Instead, he claims this method will help produce a smoother, sweeter tequila than anything Patrón has made before. If you're looking to try it, be ready to shell out a bit of cash, as a bottle of El Cielo costs $129. And if you want to enjoy the drink in its ideal form, Patrón recommends skipping complicated cocktails and simply serving it with ice and an orange peel.
It contains 100% blue agave
Though this Patron's latest prestige tequila, it isn't actually the brand's first — or its most expensive. Patron El Alto, which can be purchased for $179 a pop, claims to contains 100% weber blue agave. Because tequila stamped with this label indicates authenticity, it drives up the bottle's price. According to Mexican law, beverages with less than 51% agave cannot be classified as tequila. Blue agave can only be found in central Mexico, and it's identified by its blueish-green hue and spiky features.
The labeling on El Cielo, Patrón's newest tequila, also reveals its 100% blue agave status. The agave shines through and creates a sweet, fruit-forward taste and smell. As of now, it's only offered in 700 ml bottles, and it contains 40% ABV.
It's unclear how long El Cielo is aged, but the answer could explain why El Alto is more pricy. El Alto also boats 40% ABV and is made from a blend of tequilas including Patrón's "Extra Añejo," which is aged for four years. Sold in a slighty-larger 750 ml bottle, this sweet-tasting liquor has notes of vanilla, dried fruit, and caramel. Neither El Alto nor El Cielo can be purchased through Patron's website — however, it does have a store locator that can aid you in your quest.