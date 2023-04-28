The Latest Recall Is Coming For Your Turkey Sandwiches

Just when you thought you were safe, yet another recall has been declared. This time, there's no place to hide, unless you're a vegetarian. After all, pretty much everyone eats turkey sandwiches... Or they used to, anyway. Crowd-pleasing, customizable, generally healthy — what's not to like? But this time, there's a problem, and it's potentially life-threatening. These mouthfuls of turkey and cheese are being sold without an important allergy warning.

According to the FDA, the sandwiches involved are of the pre-fab sort. Produced by GH Foods, they are turkey and havarti sandwiches on a type of whole-grain bread that includes sesame, which reportedly was not declared on the labeling. They come in 8.55-ounce clamshells and were sold in stores in California, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, and Louisiana. The affected lots have sell-by dates up to 4/29 and are printed with the following code: UPC 8 2676615584 2.

While sesame allergies are no joke and can cause very serious reactions, there's some good news: First, the sandwiches do not pose a risk to anyone without allergies, and second, there have not been any reports of anyone (allergic or not) getting sick from the sandwiches.