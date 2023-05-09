Goldfish Are Returning With An Old Fan-Favorite For The Summer

The snack that smiles back is looking to make a splash this summer with the return of Old Bay-seasoned Goldfish. Old Bay seasoning is known for adding a flavor bomb to chicken, vegetables, popcorn, and most notably, crabs. Even though Goldfish doesn't contain any real fish, the pairing seems like a match made in heaven for the fish-shaped salty cheese crackers.

The Old Bay-flavored Goldfish first became available to the public in 2022 and was met with such love and enthusiasm from customers, it's making a comeback. Old Bay Goldfish will return to retail shelves in time for summer, but fans have a chance to purchase early released packs on May 9.

Fans that would like a chance to vie for the two 6.6 oz bags, can go to mccormick.com/goldfish on May 9 for an opportunity to purchase the two-pack for $7.38. When the Old Bay Goldfish was released last year, they sold out in only a few hours. To make the rollout even more special, Goldfish has teamed up with '90s singer, Lisa Loeb to re-release her hit single, "Stay (I Miss You)," but using fan's tweets as the lyrics. The revamped song is called "Stay (We Missed You OLD BAY Goldfish)" and is sure to resonate with fans who can't wait to see the Goldfish and Old Bay collab return.