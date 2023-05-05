Want To Try The World's Most Expensive Bloody Mary? Head To The Kentucky Derby

Although you could easily buy a Bloody Mary mix at your local grocery store, you could also treat yourself to the world's most expensive Bloody Mary, provided you can make it to Watch Hill Proper Bourbon Bar & Kitchen in Kentucky.

Watch Hill Proper teamed up with Zing Zang's canned ready-to-drink Bloody Mary to create a $1,149 drink using Zing Zang's spiciest Bloody Mary mix and Benton's bourbon, which already sets it apart since Bloody Marys are typically made with vodka. The drink also includes olive brine, horseradish, and lemon juice. As if the ingredients themselves don't sound fancy enough, the drink is served in a "24-karat gold leaf handblown crystal glass," per Watch Hill Proper, and comes with a silver stirrer made by the very same people responsible for crafting the Kentucky Derby trophies.

Beyond the hefty price tag and classy glassware, the drink becomes even more alluring when you consider the fact that it comes with an exclusive menu and an extra flight of bourbon, and, most importantly, only four Bloody Marys will be offered.