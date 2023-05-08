The Tear-Jerking Reason A Couple Got Married At White Castle

The story of Jamie West's wedding to her sweetheart of 15 years, Drew Schmitt, is truly a fairytale. The story culminates in a ceremony with a knight in armor and a bride in a stunning blue princess dress. Plus, it takes place at a castle of sorts: White Castle. The destination was chosen because West's story and personal connection to the fast food restaurant are nothing short of extraordinary.

West's childhood was not a happy one. As West told People, she ran away from foster care when she was 12 to escape sexual and physical abuse, plummeting her into homelessness. "I realized that I wasn't going to survive the system, unless I took off on my own," West said. One day, after going days without eating, West entered a White Castle restaurant where she was given water and sliders and allowed to use the bathroom to wash her face and hands. West continued to visit White Castle locations while homeless. "White Castle was the only place that no matter where I was, if I saw it, I knew it was safe. ... I never once got turned away."

After Schmitt proposed during an event honoring White Castle's loyal customers, the couple couldn't think of somewhere more perfect for their wedding and tied the knot on May 5, 2023, with 150 of the couple's friends and family members looking on.