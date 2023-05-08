The Tear-Jerking Reason A Couple Got Married At White Castle
The story of Jamie West's wedding to her sweetheart of 15 years, Drew Schmitt, is truly a fairytale. The story culminates in a ceremony with a knight in armor and a bride in a stunning blue princess dress. Plus, it takes place at a castle of sorts: White Castle. The destination was chosen because West's story and personal connection to the fast food restaurant are nothing short of extraordinary.
West's childhood was not a happy one. As West told People, she ran away from foster care when she was 12 to escape sexual and physical abuse, plummeting her into homelessness. "I realized that I wasn't going to survive the system, unless I took off on my own," West said. One day, after going days without eating, West entered a White Castle restaurant where she was given water and sliders and allowed to use the bathroom to wash her face and hands. West continued to visit White Castle locations while homeless. "White Castle was the only place that no matter where I was, if I saw it, I knew it was safe. ... I never once got turned away."
After Schmitt proposed during an event honoring White Castle's loyal customers, the couple couldn't think of somewhere more perfect for their wedding and tied the knot on May 5, 2023, with 150 of the couple's friends and family members looking on.
A love for sliders; a love story for the ages
Their wedding day wasn't the first time Jamie West and Drew Schmitt's affinity for White Castle has been recognized on a larger scale. According to AZ Central, when the first White Castle in the state of Arizona opened in October 2019, the pair camped outside the restaurant in their trailer for five days to be its first customers. However, they weren't alone in the parking lot: Others joined them in lawn chairs to share stories about their collective love for White Castle.
Additionally, West and Schmitt attended a Valentine's Day celebration at White Castle that featured festive decorations, tablecloths, and table service for guests. Despite their wedding being months away in May, West was no less passionate about White Castle's service. "It's the love, the family atmosphere, the love and attention that each employee brings to the table," West told AZ Family.
West has faith her experience will help inspire children who are currently going through similar plights of abuse and homelessness. "You can survive it, and you can do anything. You can turn yourself into a queen," West told People. We wish nothing but the best for the happy couple, including plenty of White Castle dates in their future.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.