As Richard Blais explained, it is the high alcohol content of vodka that really makes a difference in the fish's coating: "If you've ever put alcohol in a pan, it sort of flambés — it dries out the crust and you get this really crispy texture on it." As many know, fried fish is typically best eaten immediately, as it is prone to sogginess — but not if you add vodka. Blais said that with this addition, fish from California English never loses its crispiness: "You can get a to-go order of it and drive 30, 45 minutes, and it'll still be crispy when you get to where you're going."

For those worrying about the vodka changing the flavor, do not be. "The vodka doesn't have any flavor," Blais said. Adding vodka to add crispness to food is not unheard of. Vodka is also a popular ingredient in pie crust to create a flaky, perfect crust. Who knew adding one little drink could have such a positive impact on cooking?

