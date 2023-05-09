Wendy's Google Cloud AI Will Change The Future Of Restaurant Drive-Thrus

It's becoming increasingly likely that AI will be taking your drive-thru order in the near future. McDonald's may have tested the waters back in 2021, but several fast food chains are now preparing to incorporate AI into their own restaurants. Wendy's is the latest to announce an AI system, partnering with Google Cloud to form Wendy's FreshAI. In a press release, the fast food chain acknowledged the potential hurdle of incorporating artificial intelligence at the drive-thru. Since being implemented at McDonald's, several TikTokers have complained about AI getting their orders wrong. McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski even admitted to CNBC that its AI system was only 85% accurate.

Wendy's is hoping to do better, thanks to a new generative AI powered by Google Cloud. This artificial intelligence system will reportedly know the restaurant's menu and rules enough to take "made-to-order requests." As Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian told The Wall Street Journal, "You may think driving by and speaking into a drive-through is an easy problem for AI, but it's actually one of the hardest."

Is this good news for "secret menu" enthusiasts, or will it make your trip to the drive-through feel a little less personal? In the press release, Wendy's said more than two-thirds of their customers prefer to order using for drive-thru. Wendy's announcement comes on the heels of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's announcing it was also integrating AI into some of its restaurants. Many are wondering how these changes will affect workers.