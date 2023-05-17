Kit Kat's Latest Summer Bars Are Getting The Churro Treatment

Snappable, shareable, and never in short supply of that melt-in-your-mouth chocolatey goodness, Kit Kat bars have delighted kids and adults alike for years. The best part is that you can always discover a unique, new flavor you've never tried before, especially in Japan, where over 300 different kinds exist. Fans of the crispy candy bar are in for a treat this summer, as the brand debuts a flavor that will only be sticking around for a limited time — Kit Kat Churro.

No matter how you eat these chocolate wafers, whether it's one by one, nibbling the edges, or just chomping with reckless abandon, many would agree that churro-flavored Kit Kats sound temptingly intriguing. Other popular Kit Kat flavors like Matcha Green Tea, Lemon Crisp, and Mint + Dark Chocolate might seem like safer options for less adventurous snackers since they are such a far cry from the original.

However, Kit Kats that taste like churros, a universally loved sweet and crispy dessert, might just be worth a shot. Since traditional churros are meant to be dipped into chocolate anyways, we're getting wild ideas about combining them with the standard chocolate Kit Kat and seeing what magic could occur.

This new and unexpected confection may not derive the same amount of pleasure as eating real churros can — fresh and piping hot right out of the oil — but it sure sounds promising. In case you don't want to miss out on sampling these creamy delights, here's when they'll be hitting the shelves.