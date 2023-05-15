You Can Now Drink A – Wait For It – Canned Espresso Martini Like Barney Stinson

Canned coffee has been all the rage for a while, especially in Asia, where it's been popular since the late 1960s. Canned cocktails may be a newer phenomenon by comparison, but they have been coming into their own in recent years. Espresso martinis have also seen a resurgence and even became the "it" drink of the early 2020s. Therefore, it's no surprise that these three phenomena have joined forces, and now, canned espresso martinis are hitting markets en masse. Several different brands of canned espresso martinis are available, not to mention numerous more pre-mixed ones in bottles. Kahlúa, one of the main ingredients in an espresso martini, has even started marketing a canned version.

The espresso martini that prompted us to name-drop Barney Stinson, however, is a new celeb-endorsed drink from Thomas Ashbourne, which also offers both canned and bottled Cosmopolitans, Old Fashioneds, Margaritas, and something called "Hardscatto," which appears to be a fortified Moscato. The new addition is called "The After Hours Espresso Martini," and its spokesperson is none other than "How I Met Your Mother" star Neil Patrick Harris. Harris, it seems, isn't only a pitchman for the product but also partnered with the craft cocktail maker to help add this drink to its lineup.