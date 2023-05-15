Boneless Pork Products Are Sadly Getting Recalled

The good news is that if you did purchase one of these recalled pork products and didn't get sick, you're probably still OK. The FSIS confirms that, so far, there have been no reports of illness linked to the items. However, that doesn't mean they are safe to eat if you do still have them stashed in your fridge or freezer; the FSIS considers this to be a high-alert Class 1 recall. The organization urges customers who do still have the products on hand to throw them away or return them to the place where they were bought, potentially for a refund. After all, un-inspected imported meat isn't really the sort of thing you want to gamble on.

This isn't the first big meat recall in the last year. Nearly 44 tons of ready-to-eat meats were recalled for a disturbing reason back in September of 2022 (potential Listeria contamination), and a dangerous Class 1 Recall was issued right around the new year for 234,000 ham and pepperoni products that also were feared to contain Listeria bacteria. What's a stressed-out shopper to do? Consumers can check the FSIS recall list for the most up-to-date info on food recalls to make sure that the pantry, fridge, and freezer are free of potentially unsafe products.