Martha Stewart's Next Thirst Trap Will Be Published In Sports Illustrated

Martha Stewart is no stranger to thirst traps: The business mogul and industry-defining homemaker has often taken to social media to share sultry photos of herself. Perhaps the Instagram post that started it all was a 2020 snapshot of her getting out of her pool, a picture that garnered plenty of fire and red heart emojis. While she was initially modest about the post — telling ET, "I just thought I looked great coming out of the pool," — she went on to post more thirst traps, including one of her wearing nothing but an apron for a coffee ad. A top comment on a different selfie, with Stewart's hair freshly done and her face making a pout at the camera, asks the 81 year old: "How are you looking this amazing?"

Stewart has gone beyond social media for her latest photoshoot, as she was hired by those who might be the most professional thirst trap capturers out there: the crew at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Stewart is one of four models gracing the covers of the 2023 swimsuit edition, and, according to the publication, she is the oldest model to ever be featured on the front page.