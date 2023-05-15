Let The 2023 Starbucks Summer Game Commence. Here's What You Can Win

Returning for its eighth year, the Starbucks Summer Game is back with chances to win prizes. For the uninitiated, the Starbucks Summer Game is a digital game that can be played on the Starbucks Rewards app or online with a rewards account.

While the games have varied over the years, this year will focus on a color-popping game that has participants get rid of certain colors that appear on the screen. This year, there will be five different chapters to play through, with up to 20 different levels. Last year's theme focused on a summer road trip, while this year's game, based on the promo, is all about adventure.

The initial games are free to play, but you can earn additional levels by making purchases. Customers can also snapshot their purchases to earn boosters for the game. Customers can earn instant prizes by completing levels. They'll also have a chance to be entered in the sweepstakes for the grand prize, as well as smaller prizes like Starbucks gift cards, temporary tattoos, and five or 10 stars added to your Starbucks account.