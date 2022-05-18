Here's What You Could Really Win From The 2022 Starbucks Summer Game

In case you haven't heard, Starbucks has declared it's officially summer, and no, not because it's warm enough to drink a Frappucino. According to Chew boom, the coffee chain's Summer Game sweepstakes is back again for the seventh year in a row. From now through June 17, 2022, Starbucks Rewards members will have the chance to snag some pretty neat prizes by playing this year's "Road to Paradise" game on the Starbucks app.

The digital contest features a "spin to win" wheel and a color-popping puzzle, where players complete levels by clearing objects off a grid in a set number of moves (think Candy Crush). Users can play to win up to twice a day, earning "spins" that can score them smaller, instant prizes or game pieces that can be collected toward one grand prize. Per the sweepstakes rules, users are issued one free play by default when they sign up, but additional gameplay can be earned by buying something at Starbucks with the app. Users can also rack up bonus plays by meeting certain app "challenges," such as earning 25 stars on a purchase, ordering a drink with non-dairy milk, or using mobile order five times.

Top winners for the 2021 Starbucks Summer Game received Bose Frames Soprano Audio Sunglasses and a pass guaranteeing three months of free Starbucks drinks. While those winnings were certainly impressive, those who decide to play the game this year will find the chain has supercharged its prize selection.