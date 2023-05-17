Even Absolut Vodka Is Using AI Now

Whether you think A.I. is just a harmless distraction, a vaguely interesting tool, or the end of humanity, you have to admit Aboslut Vodka's use of the tech is fairly tame. Other food and beverage brands have been exploring ways to fundamentally implement A.I. technology into key aspects and functions of their business. Obviously not to hand it over to our soon-to-be robot rulers, but instead to try and make things more seamless. Wendy's is one of the most prominent examples of this; the brand said it will be testing an A.I.-operated drive-thru from Google Cloud in Ohio. It's unclear how that will turn out, especially when it comes to the potential loss of jobs for actual humans.

The ethics and ramifications of brands using artificial intelligence are still up for debate for a plethora of reasons. But in terms of Absolut's use of A.I. to make images, there is a lot to be said about what is considered creativity and original thought and whether or not what A.I. does is that. Mindmatters explains that a lot of what A.I. generates is flawed, which is why these platforms have options for engineers to make tweaks in order to create the desired final image. Absolut saw an opportunity to generate buzz across their Canadian market and it may work — either way we're curious to see whether other brands will take note of this A.I.-inspired campaign.