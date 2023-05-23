Panda Express Is Sponsoring A Fellowship In Asian American Studies

In addition to sponsoring the new fellowship role at the University of Pennsylvania, Panda Express' Panda CommUnity Fund has previously shown its dedication to the Asian American community through different programs and donations that focus on helping diverse and marginalized people. When first founded in 2021, the fund initially donated $1.5 million to Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) organizations that promote acceptance and offer assistance, per a company press release. In 2022, Panda Express sold clothing to aid those facing food insecurity. Since its inception, the Panda CommUnity Fund has donated almost $15 million to different groups within the United States and has supported over 70,000 organizations.

Social media reactions regarding the fellowship have been very positive. One Twitter user commented on a Tweet discussing the fellowship position, claiming, "If selected, I'll bring both the fried rice AND the lo mein to this prestigious institution." Another Twitter user responded, "That's awesome that Panda sponsors it!"

According to the position posting, the fellow will receive a stipend of $65,000 as well as benefits and funds for relevant research projects. If you're interested in applying, you'd better get going on your application, as the fellowship position starts on July 1, 2023.