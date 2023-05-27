Why Cookbooks Are Your Worst Enemy In The Kitchen, According To Kevin O'Leary - Exclusive

Cookbooks can be a dinnertime lifeline for people who don't consider themselves experts in the kitchen. There are recipe collections out there covering just about every type of cuisine and dish you can think of, ranging from quick 20-minute meals you can throw together with a handful of ingredients to elaborate culinary feats that require hours of work but yield restaurant-quality results. Whatever type of food mood you're in, there's probably going to be a quality cookbook out there for you. And that's got to be a good thing, right?

Well, that depends on who you ask. Take "Shark Tank" investor and self-proclaimed culinary master, Kevin O'Leary, for example. O'Leary (who goes by Mr. Wonderful — or Chef Wonderful when he's donning his chef's hat) is known for his penchant for making food deals on the show, and he arguably knows better than most about what home cooks do and don't need in their kitchen.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Chef Wonderful explained that he's not a fan of cookbooks, claiming that they are too restrictive on home cooks and limit true creativity in the kitchen.