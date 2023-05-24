Starbucks Fans Are In Shambles Over Alleged Swap To Paper Iced Coffee Cups
If you order an iced coffee from any coffee shop, you're probably used to having it served in a plastic cup. But that may not be the case anymore, as, according to a recent video going viral on TikTok, Starbucks may be transitioning to using paper cups for cold drinks. TikToker Brad took to the social media platform to share his gripes with the alleged new policy on using paper cups for cold drinks, posting a video walking down the street holding a paper cup with coffee stains on the sides. Brad states in part, "The Starbucks iced beverage cups, the new ones, they're out of control. This is not rich."
Brad's post has garnered over 1,400 comments, and many of them seem to share his sentiment. One person wrote, "Sorry but I will not be touching an iced beverage in a paper cup...like?????" while a user named taniaj chimed in with "Please tell me this isn't real," followed by a crying emoji. Taniaj's comment already has 350,000 likes.
Paper cups are also an issue in Europe
Apparently, per another TikTok video, Starbucks cups are changing in Europe as well, at least when it comes to iced beverages. Content creator Coraline posted a video of themself drinking from what appears to be a paper Starbucks cup with an overlaying caption noting that while they acknowledge the use of paper cups is for environmental purposes, they're still not a fan. "...it is 100 degrees and here I am holding a soggy cup of iced green tea lemonade. I'll still drink it. But the drinking vessel is terrible," Coraline wrote.
Coffee cup manufacturer MTPak noted its opinion that paper cups are not appropriate for iced beverages in an article on its website, stating that with condensation, paper cups will start to disintegrate right in a customer's hand. Another issue is the mouthpiece of the paper cup, which isn't conducive to straw use.
The switch to paper cups has not been confirmed by Starbucks, as Mashed's request for comment was not returned.