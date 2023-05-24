Starbucks Fans Are In Shambles Over Alleged Swap To Paper Iced Coffee Cups

If you order an iced coffee from any coffee shop, you're probably used to having it served in a plastic cup. But that may not be the case anymore, as, according to a recent video going viral on TikTok, Starbucks may be transitioning to using paper cups for cold drinks. TikToker Brad took to the social media platform to share his gripes with the alleged new policy on using paper cups for cold drinks, posting a video walking down the street holding a paper cup with coffee stains on the sides. Brad states in part, "The Starbucks iced beverage cups, the new ones, they're out of control. This is not rich."

Brad's post has garnered over 1,400 comments, and many of them seem to share his sentiment. One person wrote, "Sorry but I will not be touching an iced beverage in a paper cup...like?????" while a user named taniaj chimed in with "Please tell me this isn't real," followed by a crying emoji. Taniaj's comment already has 350,000 likes.