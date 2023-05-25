Gordon Ramsay Jumps Out Of A Helicopter For Food Stars Beach Shack Showdown

You can't say that Gordon Ramsay doesn't know how to make an entrance. In the series premiere of "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars," Ramsay shocked both audiences and contestants when he decided to jump out of a helicopter into the ocean during the opening moments of the episode. Ramsay certainly knows how to make a splash as the group of hopefuls stared in a mix of surprise and terror.

It's actually not the first time Ramsay has jumped out of a helicopter. He previously took a dive while filming a 2020 episode of "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted." That show featured the iconic chef performing various thrills including underwater diving. In comparison, "Food Stars" is a less extreme outing but does feature Ramsay's trademark barbs.

Back on shore, Ramsay tasked his fresh group of entrepreneurs with opening three seaside beach shacks. One team offered beachgoers Asian fusion meatballs and soba noodles, while the second team set about making bacon cheeseburger sliders. The third team channeled Mexican street food and served up tacos and churros. Along the way, Ramsay gave the teams advice, whether it be to do away with garnishings, lower prices, edit their flavors, or rethink menu items entirely.