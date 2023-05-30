46% Of People Prefer One Particular Coca-Cola Flavor - Mashed Survey

Back in the olden days, your grandparents had but a single flavor of Coke with which to refresh themselves. In 1985, however, Cherry Coke came onto the market, followed by a bunch of other Coca-Cola flavors. Some of these, needless to say, have been more successful than others –- Black Cherry Vanilla came out in the early 2000s and only lasted a year and Blak, an early attempt at a coffee-flavored soda, didn't last much longer.

Of the numerous different Coke flavors still available today, though, which is the fan favorite? A recent Mashed poll was able to provide a pretty definitive answer to this question. According to 46% of our readers (and video watchers), our grandparents were onto something: The very best kind of Coke is the original version. (Well, not the very earliest version from the 19th century, since this contained a certain stimulating substance that is now very much against the law.) So popular is the classic version of Coke that over the past two decades it's made up nearly 20% of all U.S. non-alcoholic beverage sales and comprises over a quarter of the Coca-Cola Company's net worth.