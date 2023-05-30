Why Succession's Food Matters More Than You Think

HBO's "Succession" just wrapped up its fourth and final season with a finale that left viewers and foodies with a lot to chew on, and little appetite. The program, which focuses on the succession of power in the media-mogul Roy family, features meals that are conspicuously unappetizing. Food routinely calls attention to itself as a lens for understanding the underlying tensions of the characters' complex relationships.

Observers have pointed out a number of strange aspects of the meals and attitudes towards eating that "Succession" depicts. Large quantities of food are on offer, but very little of it seems to get eaten. Expensive, meticulously prepared foods (like Roy's wedding cake) function largely as symbols of control and prestige, rather than sources of pleasure or satisfaction. The lavish meals and elegant platters are there to remind you of the excess that the lucky few can afford but do not require – eating is for the plebes and is mostly beneath the Roys' sceptered sway.

The characters may not eat much, but they certainly talk about food — disparagingly. For instance, in one scene, Tom and Greg contemplate the horrors of life behind bars while munching on "prison food" at a diner. Tom describes Greg's omelet as "an endless salty gym mat" and warns that actual prison food will be much worse. Eating and being compared with vittles are synonymous with weakness. Food is easily seen as a trap of some kind, as is particularly apparent in episodes where characters fixate on the fear that they're being poisoned.