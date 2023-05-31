Panera Is Finally Entering The 21st Century With Drive-Thru Pick-Up

If you're a member of Panera's customer loyalty program MyPanera — or are willing to join — you could be eligible to score a pretty decent discount off your next order: $5 off a $15 purchase, which is technically 33% off if you stick to the minimum spend. For this, you could get maybe a sandwich or panini plus a soup, salad, or pasta, which is not a bad lunch for $10. The catch is, in order to get this deal, you not only must be a MyPanera member, but you'll also need to know the secret password (hint: it's 5OFFDTPICKUP). What's more, you will have to a) place your order digitally and b) pick it up in the drive-thru.

If your local Panera does not have a drive-through and you have to pick up your order via the in-store Rapid Pick-Up shelf or have it delivered to you at curbside, you're out of luck. If you're a seat-of-your-pants decision maker and you prefer to place your order at the drive-through window instead of ordering ahead of time, again, no discount for you. Even if you do comply with all of the stipulations, though, be aware that this is a limited-time offer. The discount only applies during the month of June, and it can also be voided, as per Panera's press release, due to "computer error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unforeseen circumstances."