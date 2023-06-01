Exclusive Clip: Top Chef Guest Judge Alain Ducasse Shocks Finalists With Surprise Visit

In the exclusive clip from the Paris episode, chef Tom Colicchio announces himself, along with chef Greg Marchand, as they enter a kitchen where the "cheftestants" are hard at work. Because they are working so diligently, they barely lift their heads to notice that a third person has walked in — legendary chef Alain Ducasse. Trying to get the attention of the contestants, Colicchio makes a comment about how the owner of the kitchen — which is on Ducasse's boat — would like them to keep the place clean. Still, only Sara Bradley seems to notice Ducasse's presence — letting out a little gasp.

Along with Colicchio and Marchand, Ducasse walks around to each of the chefs' stations, discussing the dishes they are preparing for the upcoming competition — even tasting some of them and giving pointers. To find out who will be continuing on to the finals, tune into Bravo tonight, Thursday, June, 1 at 9 p.m.

This episode was made possible in part thanks to Delta, the official airline of "Top Chef" and NBCUniversal's official partner for the 2024 Paris Olympics.