How To Score A Free Dunkin' Donut For Donut Day 2023

National Donut Day is here once again. (Although, there are actually two National Donut Days celebrated in June and November.) To mark the summer occasion, celebrated on June 2, Dunkin' is giving out free donuts. Here's how customers can snag themselves one.

While the donut is free, customers still have to make a purchase. In order to get a free donut, you must buy one of Dunkin's beverages — whether it's Dunkin coffee or another offering. To get the best savings at Dunkin', you can buy a small coffee for around $1.59 unless you want a large iced macchiato for $4.19. While you may only be saving around $1 for a donut, every dollar counts in this economy, especially with rising food costs.

Besides purchasing a drinking, customers are limited to selecting from Dunkin' classic donut flavors. However, that still offers a wide variety of everything from chocolate glazed to jelly-filled.