Vita Coco And Captain Morgan Are Hitting The Road With A Tropical-Flavored Festival

Now that Memorial Day has passed, summer is officially here, and you know what that means! People in the northern hemisphere are no longer dreaming of tropical island getaways. In some cases, they may be fantasizing about icebergs instead. Still, everyone likes music festivals, and many people enjoy fruity, rum-based drinks, so purveyors of the latter product -– Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan –- are teaming up with selected musicians to launch a mini Tropical Takeover Tour.

Captain Morgan and Vita Coco are bringing good times and music to some decidedly non-tropical destinations, all with names that evoke sunnier climes. On June 29, Jamaica, Queens (the NYC borough) will host Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea, while Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers, himself a native of San Juan, will play in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado on August 11. The concert series wraps up on September 7 in the Boston suburb of Jamaica Plains, Massachusetts, with Jamaican rapper Sean Paul. As these shows are for ages 21 and up, it seems that the sponsor's rum-spiked coconut water drinks will play a prominent role in the festivities.